• The former Columbus Dispatch printing plant is for sale at a price of $20 million, Columbus Business First reported. The paper’s move away from the plant was announced in January. https://www.bizjournals.com/columbus/news/2020/04/01/former-dispatch-printing-plant-hits-the-market.html
• The Springfield News-Leader (Missouri) has seen 41 layoffs, but not because of the virus, the Springfield Business Journal reported. News-Leader Editor Amos Bridges said 41 people were cut because with the shuttering of the paper's press on Boonville Avenue. https://sbj.net/stories/layoffs-furloughs-impact-news-leader,68317
• The Wisconsin Free Press group of publications, including the Dodge County Pionier, Campbellsport News and Kewaskum Statesman, has merged with Multi Media Channels, WiscNews reported. Andrew and Laura Johnson transferred the publications to the Wood family. Multi Media Channels, owned by the Wood family, involves some 30 print publications and 17 digital channels. https://www.wiscnews.com/bdc/news/local/dodge-county-pionier-sold/article_65ed754d-1dcc-5c72-b5c2-cf1acac0a61e.html
