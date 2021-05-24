The Gannett-owned Journal & Courier (Lafayette, Indiana) and Journal Star (Peoria, Illinois) are having trouble finding enough delivery drivers.
“Throughout the USA Today Network, which has more than 250 publications in various cities, about 10% of the routes overall are currently open. In some cities, the situation is more dire, and it’s having an impact on our longtime subscribers,” says the Journal & Courier.
The papers are aggressively recruiting for carriers, they say. Compensation has been boosted and sign-on bonuses are now part of the deal, says the Journal & Courier.
