Paxton Media Group has bought Landmark Community Newspapers, a chain of daily and weekly papers based in Shelbyville, Kentucky, the Messenger-Inquirer (Owensboro, Kentucky) reported. The deal includes all 47 papers in the Landmark chain, the paper said.
“We are very excited to add these newspapers into the PMG portfolio,” said Jamie Paxton, PMG president and CEO. “PMG believes strongly in the value of local newspapers and the vital role they play in the communities that they serve. We appreciate Landmark choosing us to be the new stewards of these important community assets.”
PMG is headquartered in Paducah and will now possess a total of 120 publications in 15 states.