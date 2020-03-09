Around a fifth of Democrats and Republicans get political news only from outlets mainly used by people who side with them politically, according to data from the Pew Research Center’s Election News Pathways project.
People were asked if they got political and election news in the past week from 30 different sources from a range of news media on various platforms. Researchers used the info gathered to determine the political makeup of each source’s audience.
Pew reported that in total, 20% of all Democrats and independents who lean Democratic get political news only from outlets with left-leaning audiences. Some 18% of all Republicans and independents who lean Republican get their political news only from outlets with right-leaning audiences, according to the survey of 12,043 U.S. adults who are members of the Center’s American Trends Panel, conducted Oct. 29 to Nov. 11, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.