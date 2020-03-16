The Plain Dealer (Cleveland) will be cutting 22 newsroom employees, the paper reported. The employees will be notified on March 23. Eighteen of the employees are from the bargaining unit represented by Local One of the Newspaper Guild and four are unrepresented managers.
“The reason is strictly financial,” read a March 9 note from Tim Warsinskey, editor of The Plain Dealer. Warsinskey had been in the job for just over a week when he posted the note.
The paper will still be printed every day and delivered on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Advance Publications owns the paper.
