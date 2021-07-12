Alden Global Capital is considering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing for the New York Daily News, The New York Post reports, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.
An Alden spokesman characterized that as an unsubstantiated rumor, says the Post.
“This is entirely false and clearly your source knows that by making up lies under cloak of anonymity,” the spokesman said.
In May, Alden purchased the Daily News and other properties owned by Tribune Publishing. The Daily News was broken off from the rest and put into a separate entity.