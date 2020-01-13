The Dayton Daily News is going to three days a week from daily print, the New York Post reported in November.
The Journal-News in Hamilton and the Springfield News-Sun are also going to three days, the Post said.
The new schedule is planned to please the FCC, who approved a $3.1 billion buy of Cox TV stations and papers by Terrier Media, owned by Apollo Global Management.
Federal Communications Commission rules don’t allow a TV or radio station to own a daily paper in the same market. The duopoly rules have been essentially dormant recently, but a federal appeals court in Philadelphia re-imposed them last fall.
“Cox must modify the publication schedule of the three daily newspapers in Ohio in accordance with the representations made in the October 2019 Amendment within 30 days of consummation,” the FCC wrote in okaying the merger.
Apollo plans to call the post-merger operation Cox Media Group.
“The Dayton Daily News is about to shrink. The FCC shouldn't have allowed it,” read the headline on a Jan. 2 USA Today op-ed by Nan Whaley, the mayor of Dayton, and Michael Copps, a former FCC commissioner.
