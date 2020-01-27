The Poynter Institute has gotten funding from Facebook to launch a national media literacy program called the MediaWise Voter Project (#MVP). The program’s goal is to reach 2 million American college students, teaching them to be prepared and better informed as they vote for the first time in the 2020 election, Poynter says.
“Poynter is dedicated to elevating fact-based expression so that everyone can actively and confidently participate in our democracy,” said Neil Brown, the president of the Poynter Institute. “Facebook’s investment in this initiative will help first-time voters have access to independent, non-partisan and credible information so that they can make the most of their new civic responsibility.”
The MediaWise Voter Project builds on the momentum created by Poynter’s digital literacy project for teens called MediaWise — which teaches middle and high school students how to identify factual information, put posts in context and avoid sharing misinformation in their social media feeds.
“In line with all of Poynter’s work, the MediaWise Voter Project will be nonpartisan,” said Katy Byron editor and program manager of Poynter’s MediaWise franchise.
