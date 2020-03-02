The Poynter Institute and Google News Initiative are partnering on a yearlong program called VidSpark, Poynter announced. The program will help three local newsrooms reach young audiences through social video storytelling.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune, WGBH News in Boston and 10News WTSP in Tampa will get guidance to create content on platforms that are a hit with teens through the program.
“Smart, creative video storytelling may be a real path for local news companies to reach younger audiences,” said Poynter President Neil Brown. “Our VidSpark project with GNI can be a lab to try new story forms and help newsrooms share their journalism with those who don’t currently feel compelled by the local news scene.”
The program will end with a template that newsrooms around the U.S. can use to engage younger people, Poynter says.
Google is currently a partner with Poynter on MediaWise, an information literacy project that teaches teenagers to tell fact from fiction online.
GNI has also helped with Poynter’s drone workshops, digital tools teaching and reporting, fact-checking initiatives and elections reporting workshops.
“Poynter’s focus on sparking innovation in the news space is why they’ve been such a valuable partner for the GNI and our efforts supporting quality journalism,” said Chrissy Towle, head of News and Local Media, Global Partnerships at Google.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.