Digital newsstand PressReader is expanding into the e-learning market. PressReader is forming an educational technologies segment with the launch of its e-learning brand TextbookHub and the acquisition of Evident Point Software Corp, PressReader says in a release.
With the acquisition of Evident Point, PressReader gains a company at the “forefront of the on-screen reading experience,” says the release, developing technologies for educators and students to create, distribute and consume digital content.
TextbookHub, PressReader’s flagship educational tech brand, provides integration with SIS/LMS/SMS systems and supports single sign-on online and offline, in-class or remote learning on iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and Chrome devices.
TextbookHub’s tools allow teachers to overlay the textbook with quizzes, video, links, notes and other items to create a collaborative learning experience for students without changing a publisher’s content, says the release.