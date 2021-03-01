Flint Group’s Day and Varn businesses in North America are announcing price increases in blankets and chemical products. The increases are “to alleviate rapid and sustained increases in raw materials and logistics costs,” says a release from Flint Group.
The increases will be active for all blankets, bars, chemicals and consumable products sold in the U.S. and Canada and will be effective March 1 or by contract.
Flint Group’s local sales representatives will be in contact with customers to discuss how this price increase will impact each business, says the release.