Publishers including The Atlantic, Philadelphia Inquirer, New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News have put coronavirus-related material outside of paywalls so non-subscribers can access it, Adweek reported.
“As a public service to our readers and community, we have lowered the paywall on some of our most critical stories so everyone can access this important information,” said a note from the Chicago Tribune.
Many smaller papers are doing the same.
The Los Angeles Times has a free landing page and newsletter and looks at several things when deciding whether to lift the paywall for a particular coverage area, Adweek said.
The Wall Street Journal has a landing page and is launching a free daily video series.
