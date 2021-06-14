The Pulitzer Prize doesn’t seem to garner the same attention it did in years past, but those who want to see a list of winners of the prestigious prize for 2021 may now do so.
The 105th class of Pulitzer Prize winners in journalism, books, drama and music was announced June 11 after a postponement from the original announcement date of April 19.
The New York Times and journalists from the Star Tribune, Boston Globe, Reuters, Tampa Bay Times, Kansas City Star, Richmond Times-Dispatch, Indianapolis Star and the Invisible Institute were among the winners in journalism.