Q.I. Press Controls, the Dutch specialist in automation solutions for the printing industry, is celebrating its 25-year jubilee. Since its start in 1996, the company has grown to an internationally operating organization with a worldwide network of offices and agencies.
QIPC’s founders Erik van Holten and Menno Jansen started in 1996 in a garage structure of van Holten. With their first patented IRS solution for automated color register control in 1997 and a first installation with Janssen/Pers in Gennep, the Netherlands, they reached the first of many milestones, says the company in press release.
In 2014 came the acquisition of EAE Engineering Automation Electronics in Ahrensburg, Germany.
The company says the “icing on the cake” of the jubilee is that the first customer, Janssen/Pers Rotatiedruk, has placed a new order, 25 years on.