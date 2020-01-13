Shanghai United Media Group is updating its QIPC automation with a new mRC-3D color register control system. The EAE control system will be updated as well.
The new installation by the Dutch specialist in measuring and control equipment for the printing industry will replace an old QIPC system.
The media group produces around 1.6 million printed copies every day.
"QIPC-EAE already has quite a few installations in China," says Erwin van Rossem, director of global sales & marketing at QIPC-EAE. He sees great future potential at Shanghai Media Group, one of China's largest media companies, and also at other printing companies throughout China.
The new mRC-3D system will be installed on a Goss Universal press. The 12 cameras will control the color register. The EAE control system will be updated as well, with six new EAE control consoles, two INFO systems and NETPC.
