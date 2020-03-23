Quintype is among vendors who put out a notice on their operations during the COVID-19 epidemic.
Quintype has set up covid.quintype.com in an effort to help people stay up-to-date with info from credible sources from around the globe, the company says.
“We also understand that this curve ball that has come our way has put quite a damper on operations and hence want to try our best to help our publishers out. In doing our part, we've cut down the cost of setting up and running your website drastically, to allow publishers to be able to easily manage everything remotely, right from home, using the Quintype platform,” said an email from Ajay Appaden, business expansion manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.