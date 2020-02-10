The Rapid City Journal (South Dakota) is going to a five-day printing schedule starting March 7, the paper announced. Lee Enterprises owns the paper.
Papers will be delivered to subscribers, racks and dealers Tuesday through Saturday in the new arrangement. The Saturday paper will be a bigger weekend edition with the inserts, coupons and comics readers are used to getting in Sunday's paper.
"The Rapid City Journal will be delivered using dependable carriers in our city market and through the U.S. Postal Service in outlying areas," said Journal Publisher Matt Tranquill. "People who only receive Sunday’s paper will just start receiving it a day earlier."
The paper’s website and electronic replica edition will continue to be updated and available every day.
"To make sure the Rapid City Journal is here for the next 100 years, this is a decision that had to be made," Tranquill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.