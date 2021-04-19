Rayonier Advanced Materials is selling all of its lumber and newsprint facilities and related assets located in Ontario and Quebec to GreenFirst Forest Products.
The purchased assets include six lumber mills in Chapleau, Cochrane, Hearst and Kapuskasing in Ontario and in Bearn and La Sarre in Quebec as well as one newsprint mill located in Kapuskasing, Ontario.
“This is a tremendous opportunity,” said Paul Rivett, incoming chairman of GreenFirst Forest Products and chairman of NordStar Capital. “This represents a large step forward to our previously announced strategy of building GreenFirst as focused on lumber, newsprint and forestry investments.”
GreenFirst’shead office is in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Rayonier’s corporate headquarters are inJacksonville, Florida.