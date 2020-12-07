RBP Chemical Technology is the newest partner to join Southern Lithoplate’s Strategic Alliance, according to SLP.
The alliance, formed in 2006, serves to “enhance the organization’s advantages for U.S. printers seeking affordable, quality consumables and services in a single-call/single source format,” according to SLP.
Other members include SCREEN, ECRM Imaging Systems, NELA, Xitron, X-Rite/Pantone and Presteligence.
Southern Lithoplate (SLP) is a provider of digital plates and associated products. The privately owned U.S. company has headquarters in Wake Forest, North Carolina.
RBP Chemical’s headquarters are in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.