The Register-Guard (Eugene, Oregon) has a story with photos reflecting on the changing world of printing newspapers.
The paper’s owner, Gannett, is shifting printing to Columbian Publishing in Vancouver, Washington. The last day for the press was Sunday, the paper said.
Among others, the story features second-generation pressman Aric Frydendall, who worked his way up from "icky jobs" to being lead mechanic. He reflected on the changes he has seen. "It is all going online,” he said. “But some of us still like the print, we like to be able to pick it up and read it and hold it in our hands.”
"It is hard,” he said. “It is what we've done, and now it is all going away.”
CUTLINE REGISTER2: Aric Frydendall, left, gestures to fellow pressman Dave Pinkerton as they finish a run on March 4. (Photo: Chris Pietsch, The Register-Guard)