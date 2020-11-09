The Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute is now accepting 2021–22 RJI Fellowship applications from individuals or organizations with an innovative journalism project idea that could also benefit the industry.
Applications are due Dec. 18.
Potential project ideas could include devising new strategies or models to solve a problem, building new tools, creating a prototype, or advancing a prototype so it’s ready to launch.
RJI’s eight-month fellowship is a flexible program with three types of fellowship options — residential, nonresidential and institutional.
The institute has a 50,000 square-foot facility on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, Missouri.