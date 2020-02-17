The Rockford Register Star (Illinois) is taking its newspaper printing and production operation from Rockford to a sister facility in Milwaukee, the paper reported. The Register Star news and advertising teams are staying in Rockford.
“This was a difficult decision to make, driven by a broad transformation impacting the newspaper industry,” said Paul Gaier, president and publisher. “With duplicative printing facilities in the area, we are choosing to focus our precious resources on the quality, local journalism our community depends on.”
The Freeport Journal-Standard (Illinois) will also print in Milwaukee. Both will be printed at a facility that prints the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The change is happening in April.
Gannett owns the papers.
