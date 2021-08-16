Salesforce has launched Salesforce+, a streaming service with live and on-demand content for “every role, industry and line of business, all in one place,” says the company.
Salesforce+ includes live experiences, original series, podcasts, and other programming
“Over the last 18 months, we’ve had to reimagine how to succeed in the new digital-first world. We reimagined our events, shifting them to all-digital brand experiences and introduced new, relevant, original content,” said Sarah Franklin, president and chief marketing officer, Salesforce. “We’re not going back, we’re creating the future now. Just as brands like Disney, Netflix and Peloton have done with streaming services for consumers, Salesforce+ is providing an always-on, business media platform that builds trusted relationships with customers and a sense of belonging for the business community.”
https://www.salesforce.com/news/press-releases/2021/08/10/announcing-salesforce-plus-new-streaming-service/