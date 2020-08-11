Sample News Group has bought the Indiana Gazette (Indiana, Pennsylvania), according to Randy Cope of Cribb, Greene & Cope, who represented the Donnelly family in their sale.
Mike Donnelly, former publisher of the Gazette, announced that the paper has been sold to Sample News Group, based in Corry, Erie County. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Sample News Group, whose CEO is George “Scoop” Sample, owns more than 75 publications in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.
The sale does not affect operations at Gazette Printers in White Township, which will stay under the ownership of Indiana Printing & Publishing.