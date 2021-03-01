On Feb. 25, Sweden’s SCA permanently closed paper machine LWC4 at Ortviken paper mill.
With this, SCA’s production of publication paper has come to an end.
Publication paper production started at Ortviken in the year 1958 with production of newsprint. Ortviken has grown as a producer of newsprint and then coated publication paper for magazines and commercial print.
Ortviken was one of the world’s largest mills for publication paper production.
SCA is now investing at Ortviken in the production of chemically pre-treated thermo-mechanical pulp, CTMP. At the same time the company Renewcell is building a production line for recycling of textile fiber on the site, says SCA.