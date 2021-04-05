The Supreme Court April 1 issued a unanimous decision in Prometheus Radio Project vs FCC, upholding 2017 changes to the Federal Communications Commission’s media cross-ownership rules, including the repeal of a 1970s-era rule that banned the ownership of a newspaper and a television or radio station in the same market, writes the News Media Alliance.
“We commend the Supreme Court for reversing the Third Circuit Court’s decision in this case,” said News Media Alliance President and CEO David Chavern. “The cross-ownership ban is a prime example of an outdated regulation that had shackled the newspaper industry for far too long. The repeal of the ban will generate much needed investments and cross-platform synergies that will help sustain local news media at a monumental time in our country’s history when local news is needed more than ever.”