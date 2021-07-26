Software Consulting Services (SCS) will soon have a new owner, as Kurt Jackson, SCS's vice president and general manager, has agreed to buy the Pennsylvania-based company.
Founded in 1975 by Martha Cichelli, SCC provides software solutions to publishers and publishing groups. Martha's husband, Richard Cichelli, joined SCS in 1983 after working for the ANPA Research Institute.
SCS’s portfolio of corporate customers includes 8 of the top 10 publishing groups in the United States as well as many community-oriented publishers, says the company. SCS also distributes FotoWare digital asset management products in the U.S.
SCS will remain headquartered in its new office in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The deal is expected to close within the next 40 days.
In other SCS news, the Yakima Herald-Republic and Walla Walla Union-Bulletin have selected Layout-8000 and SCS/ClassPag from SCS. Owned by The Seattle Times Co., the Washington-based daily newspapers will be running the systems in the SCS cloud with a go-live planned for Sept. 1.
The SCS systems will be integrated with AdPoint from Lineup, continuing a relationship that includes implementations at The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Sonoma Media Investments, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Gannett, says SCS.