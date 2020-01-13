The Seattle Times has filed a federal WARN Act notice informing workers that it will cut 42 employees at its North Creek printing plant in Bothell in March, Seattle Business reported.
The daily announced last spring that it would shutter the plant and sell the property to fund news operations. The paper said at the time that around 150 people worked at the plant. Some employees from the North Creek facility were expected to move to the Seattle Times’ plant in Kent, the paper had announced previously.
The Seattle Times’ owners, the Blethen family, sold four properties for $88 million between 2011 and 2013, including the daily’s old newsroom, Seattle Business said.
A sale ad for the Seattle Times North Creek plant from Windemere Commercial said the sale is being managed by Century Pacific at a listing price of $45 million. The ad says the property is a 352,259-square-foot industrial facility on 23.7 acres.
