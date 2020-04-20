A group of senators from both sides of the aisle is urging Congress to see that more local news outlets are eligible for small business aid in any upcoming coronavirus stimulus package.
Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), John Kennedy (R-La.), John Boozman (R-Ark.) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) wrote a letter to Senate leaders Saturday lamenting that some outlets were left out of aid from the Paycheck Protection Program. “Up to several thousand newspapers and hundreds of local radio and television stations across the country were cut out of existing programs by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s affiliation rule, which restricts assistance to companies owned or controlled by larger entities. Even though these news outlets may be owned by larger groups, they operate independently,” the letter said.
“We urge you to ensure that any future stimulus package makes more local newspapers and radio and television broadcasters eligible for small business assistance under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act,” the letter read.
https://www.cantwell.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2020%2004%2018%20Local%20Newspaper%20+%20Broadcaster%20Letter.pdf
Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Representative Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wisc.) are leading a push on the issue in the House, The Hill reported.
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/493568-gop-democratic-senators-call-for-greater-assistance-to-local-media-in
The News Media Alliance, National Association of Broadcasters, National Newspaper Association and America’s Newspapers have urged lawmakers to see that any local news operation could apply for aid under the Paycheck Protection Program, no matter who owns them.
The $349 billion set aside for the Paycheck Protection Program was depleted last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.