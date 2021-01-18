Online video platform SendtoNews is adding Newsy digital video content to its library, making it available to more than 1,800 digital publishers, says SendtoNews.
Newsy is a national news network that delivers breaking, world, science, tech and political news videos. 
"Helping content partners like Newsy reach new audiences has always been a strategic priority for SendtoNews," says Matthew Watson, CEO, SendtoNews.
Newsy is the latest content partner to join STN's platform of providers, which include MLB, NBA, Associated Press, Bloomberg, Conde Nast, Rolling Stone and Variety. SendtoNews Smart Match AI-powered video player matches editorial content with the most relevant video in the STN library and embeds it in the article.