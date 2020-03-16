SendtoNews, owner and operator of a digital video distribution platform, has developed a video player with a playlist dedicated to providing publishers and their readers up-to-the-minute coronavirus coverage, the company says.
The player features coronavirus-related video from trusted sources like Associated Press, Bloomberg, GeoBeats Health, Rolling Stone, Cheddar, the NBA, MLB, NFL and other major sports leagues and more than a hundred others to deliver contextually relevant content to publishers, updated every 20 minutes, the company says.
To use the player, publishers paste the embed code wherever they want coronavirus video coverage. The player then selects the most recent and relevant coronavirus related content from STN’s library of over 600,000 videos. STN receives up to 5,000 new videos per day, the company says.
“In times of uncertainty, information is the first line of defense and publishers serve their community well by giving them the most up-to-date and accurate news available,” says Matthew Watson, CEO of SendtoNews.
SendtoNews’s video players have been used by the New York Post, Chicago Tribune, SF Gate, Houston Chronicle and over 1,600 others, according to the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.