SendtoNews (STN Video) has partnered with Amobee to donate video advertising inventory to charitable organizations looking to spread the word about various social causes. STN Video is part of Amobee’s #AdTechCares coalition of 50+ advertising agencies, adtech platforms and data partners, originally formed in March 2020 to combat misinformation about COVID-19 and direct the public to credible news and information, says a news release from STN Video.
The first ad campaign currently live on the STN’s online video platform is a series of eight myth-busting videos about the COVID-19 vaccine that direct viewers to the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization. STN Video will next be involved in Project Vaccination Trust, a campaign to encourage Americans to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines when it is their turn. The initiative is in partnership with the newly formed Veterans Coalition for Vaccination.
Independent advertising platform Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, based in Singapore.
SendtoNews has also announced that digital video content from Gusto Worldwide Media is now available to STN Video’s 1,800 publishers within the U.S. Gusto produces, distributes, and broadcasts culinary programming.