The Providence Journal, Telegram & Gazette (Worcester) and a number of other papers owned by Gannett are offering free multimedia advertising packages to aid local businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, the papers announced.
The Customer Assistance Program is also being run by LOCALiQ New England, the ex-GateHouse Media, and includes free print and digital advertising.
In addition to the free advertising, additional discounted programs are being made available.
More information about the program may be found at NECustomerAssistance.com.
