The New York Times is making a number of its newsletters available only to subscribers, the paper reported.
The Times has about 50 newsletters, which are read by 15 million people weekly, says the paper. Eleven of those will become subscriber-only, along with seven new newsletters, said Alex Hardiman, NYT’s chief product officer.
“We have to make sure that we’re adding much more distinctive value to what it means to feel like you are a subscriber,” she said in an interview. “So a lot of the work now is about making sure that every single time you experience The Times as a subscriber, you know it and you feel it.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/12/business/media/nyt-newsletters.html