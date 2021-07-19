Sovrn Holdings, a publisher-focused tech company, has acquired San Diego-based Proper Media. Proper Media combines advertising technology with personalized managed services.
“Proper Media gives publishers access to enterprise-level technology that increases their revenue while streamlining operations and improving profitability,” said Chris Richmond, co-founder and CEO, Proper Media.
“Sovrn and Proper Media share a commitment to help publishers better understand, operate and grow their business,” said Walter Knapp, CEO, Sovrn. “Programmatic advertising is a complex challenge for publishers and many don’t have the time, resources or expertise to best navigate these changes on their own. Our aim is to help our customers make and keep more of their hard-earned revenues, giving them insights to make better decisions and investments.”