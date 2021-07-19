The Spokane Daily Chronicle has started publishing again, now as an evening electronic edition, Brier Dudley, Seattle Times Free Press editor, writes.
The Chronicle is produced by The Spokesman-Review and sent electronically to subscribers for no extra fee.
The Chronicle has eight pages and no repeat stories from the Spokesman.
“From a business perspective, the Chronicle is a clever use of the paper’s digital platform and assets,” writes Dudley. “It’s also smart for the Spokesman to create something new and fresh for customers, especially those who miss evening papers and loyal subscribers who have seen papers get thinner and prices rise.”
No new employees were brought on to produce the Chronicle, writes Dudley.