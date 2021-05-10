Dan and Cindy Hammes, owners of the St. Maries Gazette Record (Idaho), have sold the paper to Jesse and Sasha Mullen of Montana, according to John Thomas Cribb of Cribb, Greene & Cope, who represented the Hammes family in the transaction.
The Gazette Record was founded in 1906 and bought by the Hammes family in 1958. Since 1992, Dan and Cindy Hammes have operated the paper.
Jesse and Sasha Mullen are owners of the Bitterroot Star, Silver State Post and Philipsburg Mail newspapers in Montana as well as the Browsing Bison bookstore chain.