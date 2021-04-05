Stacker and the Local Media Consortium have formed a partnership that will help LMC members around the country gain free access to hundreds of original data-driven stories for their local coverage each month, says a news release from LMC.
“As newspapers across the country face smaller budgets, providing readers with relevant feature coverage at both the local and national level has become increasingly difficult. Through this new partnership, Stacker and the LMC hope to provide a cost-effective solution to address these gaps,” says the release.
Launched in 2017, Stacker’s newsroom combines data analysis with editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts, says the release. Publishing partner sites include MSN, Tribune Publishing, Hearst Newspapers and Lee Enterprises.