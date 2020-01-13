Printing of The Star-Banner will move from Ocala (Florida) to The Gainesville Sun in February, the Ocala paper announced. https://www.ocala.com/news/20200107/star-banner-announces-move-of-print-production-to-gainesville
Gannett owns both papers.
Local news and advertising employees will stay in Ocala, the paper said. The move won’t change deadlines for the paper.
Printing of other papers done at the Ocala site, including the News-Journal in Daytona and the Orlando Sentinel, will move to the Ledger, a paper in Lakeland, the Star-Banner said.
The Gainesville and Lakeland sites have equipment with more capacity, which played a part in the move, according to Publisher Rynni Henderson.
The paper did not report the number of production layoffs involved. No news or advertising jobs were lost, according to Henderson.
Staff in Ocala will be invited to apply for positions created in Gainesville and Lakeland because of the change, the paper said.
Henderson said the move will mean a cost savings that will let the papers preserve “vital journalism jobs.”
