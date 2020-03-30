Stuart Web has completed its three-phase installation of a DGM 430 pressline at their facility in Florida. The family-owned commercial printer began expansion of their operation with three DGM 430 towers supplied and installed by imPRESSions Worldwide.
The job was completed first by removing mono units and installing towers and splicers. Secondly the towers were equipped with new Perretta remote ink fountains. Lastly, certain existing automation was moved from towers to towers to make way for new DCOS closed loop density and press controls. The result is a fully automated press with 12 towers and three folders. Four towers are equipped with remote inking, closed loop register and closed loop density.
imPRESSions is headquartered in Burlington, Washington, and also has a facility in Tupelo, Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.