Amid global concerns about coronavirus, Sun Chemical is conducting diligent inventory analyses of key intermediates, raw materials and finished goods inventories, the company says.
“The potential supply chain impact of the coronavirus around the world is vast and unpredictable,” said Jeffrey Shaw, chief supply chain officer, Sun Chemical, in a news release from Sun. “Nonetheless, we stay committed to manage our supply chain in a very proactive and comprehensive manner. We continue to monitor the labor situation, the run time of supplier manufacturing sites, the logistics providers for over-the-road, ocean freight and even seaport services in China and other high risk areas around the globe. The situation remains volatile and can change very quickly.”
The company said it’s has made sure contingency plans are in place and ready to be executed if needed. At this time, Sun has not experienced inventory issues and remains “committed to the service levels we have been known to provide” the release said.
The company has personnel stationed in China to manage suppliers and logistics locally. The company asks that specific questions about a customer’s material and inventory levels be directed to the customer’s supply chain contact for a detailed response.
Sun Chemical has developed some FAQS, available at sunchemical.com.
Sun Chemical is a subsidiary of Sun Chemical Group Cooperatief, the Netherlands, and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.
