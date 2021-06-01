Sun Chemical will increase prices across a broad portfolio of its packaging and commercial sheetfed inks, coatings, and adhesives in North America, effective July 1, the company announced.
The global raw material environment continues to demonstrate significant inflationary pressures, says the company. Raw material shortages are an ongoing concern and logistics costs have soared as the economic recovery drives demand for these services, says the company.
“The dynamics within the ink market are unprecedented,” said Chris Parrilli, president of North American Inks, Sun Chemical. “The lingering effects of the Texas weather event and the international logistics challenges coupled with the ongoing impacts of the COVID pandemic are all significantly impacting our operations.”
Sun Chemical will communicate specific increases directly with its customers. Sun Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of Sun Chemical Group Cooperatief, the Netherlands, and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.