The Chicago Sun-Times recently switched to PageSuite’s Replica solution. Their new-look Replica ePaper is available via the web and within an optimized mobile and tablet app across iOS and Android, says a news release from PageSuite.
“Sun-Times readers are incredibly diverse in demographics, behaviors and reading preferences — so we are constantly looking for ways to improve our reader experience across all of our mediums,” said Nykia Wright, interim CEO at Chicago Sun-Times. “Our new partnership with PageSuite will allow existing ePaper readers to better access and engage with the news, and it will open up new opportunities for all Chicagoans to engage with the Sun-Times digitally.”
Readers will need a subscription to view the Chicago Sun-Times Replica edition. PageSuite integrated Piano’s subscription solution into the Replica edition across web and app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.