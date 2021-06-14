The Tampa Bay Times is reaching out to readers for feedback.
The paper is forming a committee of subscribers who can share their thoughts directly with the paper, the paper reports. The Tampa Bay Times Community Reader Panel will be made up of people who “we will count upon to provide honest feedback about our journalism and to serve as a sounding board for ideas,” says the paper.
The paper foresees about 25 to 30 people, regular Times readers, who will meet quarterly on a volunteer basis. “When the group gathers, we’ll discuss specific topics, such as our coverage of politics, education, health or the justice system, and invite reaction to our most recent work. There will be opportunities to brainstorm about a wider range of issues and challenges,” says the paper.
The Times is a for-profit news organization owned by the nonprofit Poynter Institute.