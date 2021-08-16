The Atlantic’s paid readership jumped by more than 280,000 in the last 12 months, according to the latest circulation statement filed with the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM), the magazine reports. On that statement, which covers the first half this year, The Atlantic is reporting a total circulation of 833,410.
This represents print and digital subscribers and newsstand sales, and is by far the highest circulation that The Atlantic has seen in its 164-year history.
Editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg and CEO Nicholas Thompson wrote a note to The Atlantic’s staff detailing the AAM report.
https://www.theatlantic.com/press-releases/archive/2021/08/the-atlantics-paid-circulation-tops-830000/619697/