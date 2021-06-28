Belgium-based Agfa announced June 24 that it will globally increase the prices of its offset printing plates.
The ongoing rise of raw material costs, particularly aluminum, energy and packaging materials, in combination with high freight rates make price adjustments unavoidable, says the company.
Offset plate prices will increase by up to 10%, effective Aug. 1, as contracts permit. This is in addition to the previously announced and implemented increase and will likely be followed by subsequent increases as the trend continues, says the company.
The Agfa sales teams will be in contact with customers to discuss the details.