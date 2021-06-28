The People-Sentinel (Barnwell, South Carolina) is going back to local ownership, the Augusta Chronicle reports. Barnwell native Jonathan Vickery, the paper’s editor, has made a deal with the current owner, a subsidiary of Gannett, to take over ownership on July 1. The paper was last locally owned by the late Bob and Kathy Harris in the 1980s. “It’s been my pleasure to work for my hometown newspaper since October 2010. I have enjoyed keeping my community informed and engaged in what’s happening locally. I thank Gannett for this opportunity to become the new owner of The People-Sentinel so I can invest in my community and continue to keep my neighbors informed,” said Vickery, according to the Chronicle.