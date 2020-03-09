The Times Herald-Record (Middletown, New York) is relocating its newspaper printing and production from the Town of Wallkill to a sister facility in Rockaway, N.J., the paper reported.
The plant also prints the Daily Record.
Gannett owns the papers.
The move is set for May. Times Herald-Record news and advertising teams will stay in Middletown.
The move will mean earlier deadlines, the paper said.
The Times Herald-Record filed a notice with the New York State Department of Labor in February indicating 94 employees would lose their positions.
“This was an enormously difficult decision, and we regret the impact it will have on our employees,” said Regional Vice President Terry Cascioli. “The individuals who bring our newspaper to life every day are incredibly skilled and dedicated, and this move was in no way a reflection on their work. We are so appreciative of their many, many years of service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.