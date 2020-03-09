Times Media Group (Tempe, Arizona) has bought The Foothills Focus, a community news weekly in New River, the East Valley Tribune reported.
Along with New River, the paper covers several other communities, including Anthem, Black Canyon City, Cave Creek and Carefree.
Times Media Group has community weekly newspapers and websites around Arizona and California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.