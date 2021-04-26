Times Media Group, based in the Phoenix area, has bought The Tucson Weekly, Inside Tucson Business and Explorer, the Tucson Sentinel reported.
Terms of the deal were not made public.
Colorado-based owner Randy Miller of 10/13 Communications and Thirteenth Street Media sold the publications, the Sentinel reported.
Times Media bought a chain of publications in California in 2019, including CityBeat (San Diego), which hasn’t published since 2020, when it "pause because of the coronavirus pandemic, says the Sentinel.