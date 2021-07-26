The Times-Picayune and The Advocate are getting a $1 million gift from the Ford Foundation to double the size of the papers’ investigative team and grow the geographic reach of the papers’ reporting, the paper reported.
The three-year grant will be made to the Greater New Orleans Foundation for its Louisiana Investigative Journalism Fund, developed with the news organization. It’s the biggest donation so far to the Louisiana Investigative Journalism Fund, launched in December, says the paper.
The paper has raised nearly $1.4 million of its $1.5 million goal for the effort so far.